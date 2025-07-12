Live
CM fumes at on sexual harassment of girl students in med college
Vijayawada: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the alleged sexual harassment of female students at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada and has ordered police and college officials to take immediate action against the accused.
The incident came to light after female paramedical students lodged a complaint with college authorities, accusing a lab attendant and three other lab technicians of sexual harassment.
Following the complaint, the principal promptly formed an internal committee to investigate the allegations.
The committee gathered information from the students and submitted a report to the principal. Acting on this report, the principal today suspended the accused individuals: lab assistant V. Kalyan Chakravarthy and lab technicians B. Jimmi Raju, S. Gopalakrishna, and K V V S Prasad Rao. A detailed report on the action taken has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office.
Additionally, a police case has been registered against all four accused.