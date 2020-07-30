CM Jagan committed to develop Chittoor on all aspects:Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Thursday stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to development of Chittoor district as role model one.



The Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation stone for Bus Station Complex at Penumur with an outlay of Rs 94 lakh besides participating in various programmes arranged locally. Speaking on the occasion, he said the stage has been set to ensure both drinking and irrigated water to the district through Handri Neeva Sujalasravathi Project. Narayanaswamy reiterated that CM has successfully fulfilled all the promises of Navaratnalu within one year stint.

"No Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh ever did such magnanimous effort for uplifting the poor and the farming community. By August 15, above 30 lakh house sites would be distributed for eligible poor in the state while all the district collectors are very serious in achieving their targets in this regard. Simultaneously, permanent houses would also be constructed covering all the poor in the state," he added.

Referring to the development of his native constituency GD Nellore, he exuded confidence that Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and District Collector N B Gupta were extending all sort of cooperation for developing GD Nellore mandal.