CM Naidu thanks all for Amaravati relaunch success

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked everyone who made the Amaravati construction relaunch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a success.

Modi, on Friday, laid the foundation and inaugurated projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, which also included the reconstruction effort of the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. The Chief Minister complimented scores of people who came for the relaunch from across the state, including officials, Amaravati farmers, ministers, media and others.

"I would like to thank everybody who made Amaravati construction relaunch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a success," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

He vowed that a future city will be built with proper planning, people's cooperation and central support to generate ‘opportunities’ for everybody. He further promised to live up to the faith of the people reposed in the TDP-led NDA government and noted that Amaravati will emerge as a powerful place.