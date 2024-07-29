Live
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
- Civil Service Aspirant's Warning Ignored Before Deadly Flooding At Delhi Coaching Center
Just In
CM Naidu to visit Madakasira on August 1
Highlights
Puttaparthi: S Savita, Minister BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles has reviewed arrangements for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to...
Puttaparthi: S Savita, Minister BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles has reviewed arrangements for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Madakasira on August 1.
Speaking at the review meeting chaired by district Collector TS Chetan here on
Sunday, the Minister asked the officials to make the CM’s first visit to the district a big success.
The meeting was attended by Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura, Madakasira MLA Raju, ex-MLC Tippeswamy, ex-Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy, SP Rathna and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS