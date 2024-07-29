CM Naidu to visit Madakasira on August 1

Puttaparthi: S Savita, Minister BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles has reviewed arrangements for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Madakasira on August 1.

Speaking at the review meeting chaired by district Collector TS Chetan here on

Sunday, the Minister asked the officials to make the CM’s first visit to the district a big success.

The meeting was attended by Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura, Madakasira MLA Raju, ex-MLC Tippeswamy, ex-Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy, SP Rathna and others.