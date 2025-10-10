CM orders overhaul of agri mkt

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive masterplan to modernise the state’s agricultural ecosystem, from market infrastructure to soil health management, with an emphasis on reducing fertilizer use and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Reviewing the Agriculture and Allied Departments at the Secretariat here on Thursday, the Chief Minister called for optimising land use across 218 Agricultural Market Committee Centres by developing facilities such as cold storages, processing units, and modern Rythu Bazars. He instructed that a new corporation be established to connect market committees with Rythu Bazars to mobilize funds for agricultural infrastructure. Naidu said the modernisation of Rythu Bazars should be prioritised, including plans for mobile markets to stabilise farm-gate prices and ensure consumer access to fresh produce. “Farmers should benefit, consumers should benefit,” he said, adding that Market and Agriculture departments must coordinate to prevent sharp price drops such as those recently seen in tomato-growing regions.

He stressed that farmer service centres should be reorganized and strengthened to deliver government support directly to cultivators.

Warning of the long-term health and environmental damage from excessive chemical fertiliser use, Naidu urged officials to promote organic and natural farming by increasing awareness of its economic and ecological benefits. “Soil fertility is deteriorating, and people are falling ill due to overuse of fertilizers,” he said. Fertilizer use should be reduced in stages, and awareness rose well before the 2026 Kharif season, he added.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 23 lakh metric tonnes of urea were available for the Rabi season, with over 41,000 tonnes already distributed. Naidu directed that soil tests should be conducted before Rabi cultivation and that farmers receive clear guidance on fertilizer use based on test results. He ordered Aadhaar-based authentication for fertilizer distribution to prevent diversion and called for complete, centre-wise records to be maintained.

On the upcoming PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu asked officials to study crop profitability and ensure that farmers shift toward high-return crops. He also proposed a ‘crop holiday’ for tobacco in four districts and urged the development of the sericulture sector in coordination with MSMEs and agricultural universities. Andhra Pradesh, he noted, now lags Karnataka in silk production despite once being ahead. “We are also working with the Bill Gates Foundation on agritech,” he said, suggesting that the foundation’s expertise be leveraged to improve sericulture and sustainable cultivation.

Naidu also called for close monitoring of prices for perishable crops like onions, tomatoes, and chillies and encouraged food processing as a way to reduce price volatility. He promoted mushroom cultivation as part of a circular economy and emphasized using cow-based products such as Jeevamrut in natural farming.

Inspecting palm products during the meeting, the Chief Minister tasted palm jaggery from tribal regions and directed officials to promote palm and bamboo products on the lines of Araku coffee. He later released the 2025–26 crop support price poster and suggested that silk-based gifts be presented to visiting dignitaries.