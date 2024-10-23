CM orders speedy completion of all ongoing railway works

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to complete all the ongoing works of railway projects in the state at the earliest possible.

Pointing out the assurance given by the railway minister to the state that the ministry is ready to take up railway project works worth Rs 72,000 crore, the Chief Minister told the officials accordingly take up such projects accordingly and complete them at a rapid pace.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday with the railway and the state officials on land acquisition, ongoing railway line works and the economic needs, Chandrababu Naidu focussed on the progress of all the ongoing works.

Enquiring why certain works are getting delayed, the Chief Minister made various suggestions for early completion of such projects. Expressing concern that all the projects did not move forward due to the policies adopted by the previous government, the Chief Minister told the officials to immediately take steps to complete all such projects on time and said that all the necessary measures will be taken to resolve the issues coming in the way for land acquisition.

The Chief Minister decided to form a task force with officials from the railway, revenue and roads and buildings (R&B) for the early completion of the projects and to resolve the issues pertaining to land acquisition.

He is very particular that the Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line be completed within four months. Chandrababu gave his consent to immediately release Rs 20 crore for acquiring 11 acre on Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line and ordered the officials to immediately take up the Sattupalli-Kovvur line after completing the land acquisition.

Chandrababu said a decision should be taken on Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line after a detailed discussion since there are some changes made in its alignment and added that all the ongoing railway project works should be completed in three years while the doubling works should be over in four years.

Minister B C Janardhan Reddy, officials of the railway and various wings of the state Government were present at the meeting.