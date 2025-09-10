Live
- Slowdown in corporate hiring likely in next quarter
- UPI transactions hit record high, cross 20 bn mark in Aug
- Nemetschek inaugurates GCC in Hyderabad
- Surappakasm TUDA plots auction draws good public response
- TEC engages stakeholders at JNTUH to shape inclusive education policy
- TPMA ups demand for slashing of GST rate on paper products to 5pc
- KTR dubs Formula-E case as ‘bogus’, says ready to undergo lie detector test
- Syamala Rao bids adieu as TTD EO
- Azhar calls for encouraging Kashmiri youth
- Sky cable car between 7 Tombs, Golkonda Fort to wow tourists
CM releases Dasara invitation of Durga temple
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the Dasara festival invitation of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Indrakeeladri...
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the Dasara festival invitation of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, which will be held from September 22 to October 2. The release ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday. The event was attended by endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, temple executive officer and special grade deputy collector V K Seena Naik, and Vedic scholars.
Temple authorities offered Kanaka Durga’s laddu prasadam to the Chief Minister, followed by the release of the invitation card. On this occasion, Naidu enquired about the ongoing developmental works of the Durga temple. Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan and EO Seena Naik briefed him on the progress. Later, the officials invited the Chief Minister to present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the auspicious day of Moola Nakshatram, a tradition observed by the state government every year.
Temple Sthanacharya V Siva Prasad Sharma, chief priest L Durga Prasad and other officials were also present.