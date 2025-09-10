CM releases Dasara invitation of Durga temple

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the Dasara festival invitation of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, which will be held from September 22 to October 2. The release ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday. The event was attended by endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, temple executive officer and special grade deputy collector V K Seena Naik, and Vedic scholars.

Temple authorities offered Kanaka Durga’s laddu prasadam to the Chief Minister, followed by the release of the invitation card. On this occasion, Naidu enquired about the ongoing developmental works of the Durga temple. Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan and EO Seena Naik briefed him on the progress. Later, the officials invited the Chief Minister to present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the auspicious day of Moola Nakshatram, a tradition observed by the state government every year.

Temple Sthanacharya V Siva Prasad Sharma, chief priest L Durga Prasad and other officials were also present.