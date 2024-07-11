CM revives KADA for integrated development of constituency

TIRUPATI : Fulfilling the promise made during his first visit to Kuppam after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time, Nara Chandrababu Naidu has revived the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) aimed at the integrated development of the constituency through planned interventions.

The idea is to make this constituency a model to other constituencies in terms of all-round development.

The idea of KADA is not new as it was first established in January 2015 when Naidu was the first Chief Minister of the residual AP. At that time it was headed by a special officer. However, during the YSRCP government, it became almost defunct and neglected. Now, Naidu wanted to revive it to ensure overall development in view of its backwardness and lack of basic amenities compared to other mandals in the State.

Accordingly, the government has issued GO Ms No.58 on Tuesday, reviving the KADA with headquarters at Kuppam. It covers four mandals – Kuppam, Gudupalle, Santhipuram and Ramakuppam along with Kuppam municipality which forms part of Kuppam Revenue Division. It is meant for the overall economic growth, development, achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and zero poverty in the KADA region.

The State government also reorganised the administrative structure of KADA to ensure a single line system for better coordination among various functionaries for an integrated approach. As such, it has re-designated the Special officer post as Project Director, KADA who will be directly responsible for planning and implementing all government programmes. The PD will review all the programmes and directly report to the Collector who shall be the Chairman of KADA. The government has also appointed Vikas Marmat as the project director (PD), a 2019 batch civil servant who is currently working as Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

To ensure that the objective of single line of administration is realised and as the KADA area is now a separate revenue division, all the following line departments shall deploy a dedicated divisional level officer for the KADA area with necessary powers and responsibilities similar to any other administrative division in the State, if not done already.

The government has also directed various line departments to deploy a dedicated divisional level officer for the KADA area with necessary powers and responsibilities to ensure the single line of administration.

Further, all officers and staff including the RDO of Kuppam shall be under the administrative control of KADA PD and 19 staff members in various cadres were sanctioned to the PD office. Meanwhile, the KADA office building has to be finalised now.

The people of the town and in particular the TDP cadres hailed the decision to revive KADA as it can witness a rapid pace of development in the region.