CM seeks Singapore knowhow in housing

Singapore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday underscored the critical need for continued cooperation between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, emphasising that the state's new capital, Amaravati, is being built with a blend of modern infrastructure and future-oriented thinking.

Naidu’s remarks came during his second day in Singapore, where he undertook an extensive two-hour walk-through of the Bidadari Housing Project, praising its innovative and eco-friendly approach to community housing development.

The Chief Minister lauded the Bidadari project's "thoughtful integration of nature, heritage, and community living," calling it a powerful example for cities worldwide. He affirmed that Amaravati is being developed following globally recognized best practices and drawing on international expertise to ensure it embodies both innovation and sustainability.

He acknowledged that while the Government of Singapore had already provided the master plan for Amaravati, and the World Bank is now a key development partner, "certain past events had created distance" between the two governments. He stated that his current visit is squarely aimed at restoring and strengthening that partnership, expressing hope for ongoing collaboration.

During Naidu’s visit to the Bidadari Estate, a development housing over 10,000 families, Singaporean officials presented their "City in a Garden" concept. This included design features that preserved mature trees, protected natural water bodies, and emphasised walkability and connectivity – aspects that deeply impressed the Chief Minister.

Naidu also held discussions on building quality, affordable housing in Andhra Pradesh's urban and semi-urban areas. He commended the Housing Development Board (HDB) for its pivotal role in planning and executing Bidadari, which spans 250 acres and incorporates extensive green infrastructure and public amenities. He was particularly impressed by how Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) transformed a former cremation site into a serene and welcoming urban park, showcasing how even sensitive spaces can be reimagined for community benefit.

Following the estate visit, the Chief Minister met with senior officials from HDB, URA, Singapore Corporation Enterprise, and the World Bank. Their discussions primarily focused on potential collaboration in Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming urban housing projects, especially those within Amaravati.

Naidu extended an invitation to Singapore’s Housing Development Board to participate as a development partner, sharing Andhra Pradesh’s urban vision, strategic goals, and ongoing initiatives. He reiterated his praise for the Bidadari model as an inspiring example for Andhra Pradesh as it works to build liveable, inclusive cities for the future.