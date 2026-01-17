SRM students shine in inter-varsity athletics championship

Amaravati: SRM-AP proudly celebrates an outstanding achievement at 85th All India Inter-University Athletics Championships 2025-26, held in Mangalore, where athletes brought home three gold medals, making it a moment of immense pride for the university.

Anamika, MBA student from Paari School of Business (PSB), secured gold at Heptathlon with 5158 points. Aditya, BA Sociology and Anthropology student from Easwari School of Liberal Arts (ESLA), won gold medal in Javelin Throw with the highest throw of 74.43 m and Mubasina Muhammed, BCom student from Paari School of Business (PSB), came first in Long Jump with a remarkable 6.15 m.

Director of Sports of SRM-AP, Dr Vir Ji Koul, spoke on this remarkable achievement, stating, “These gold medals are not just wins on the podium but milestones in our students’ lives.” He said that it is the immense hard work and perseverance that has made them champions and brought glory to their institute and for themselves.

Highlighting the dedication, discipline, and excellence of the student athletes and the unwavering support and guidance of trainers and coaches, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar congratulated the champions for elevating the university’s reputation. He stated that SRM-AP with its holistic education prioritising academic, emotional and physical well-being of its students, are setting a benchmark of sporting excellence in national and international platforms.