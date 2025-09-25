CM sets 4-point agenda for TTD

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday set a four-point agenda for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), aimed at enhancing pilgrim facilities and upholding the sanctity of the sacred Tirumala hills.

He was speaking after offering prayers at the hill temple.

Naidu urged the TTD management to focus on expanding Annadanam facilities to all TTD-run temples, constructing Sri Venkateswara temples in all state capitals and in countries abroad where sizeable Hindu communities live, strengthening the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust scheme, and spreading the message of devotion and service through Srivari Sevaks.

Highlighting the financial endowments for key welfare initiatives of TTD, he said the Annadanam scheme currently has a corpus of Rs 2,283 crore, with Rs 12 crore being spent every month to provide free meals to devotees. Similarly, the Pranadanam scheme has a corpus of Rs 709 crore, with Rs 689 crore available under the fund after incurring the balance amount for surgeries. “These schemes must be carried forward in a logical and effective manner by forming various committees,” the Chief Minister stressed. He also expressed the need to enhance green cover across the hills.

Expressing his gratitude to Lord Venkateswara, Naidu said it was his privilege to present silk robes to the deity for the 15th time on Wednesday. He called upon devotees to maintain the sanctity of the shrine and urged TTD staff to see their roles not as jobs, but as a sacred service to the Lord. Earlier, the Chief Minister Naidu participated in the age-old ritual of presenting silk robes to the deity, a tradition linked to the annual Brahmotsavams. Dressed in traditional attire, he began the ceremony at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, where priests performed customary rituals and placed the silk robes on a silver plate atop his head.

Accompanied by temple priests and officials, he carried the sacred vastrams through the Mahadwaram in a grand procession marked by Vedic chants and traditional music, before handing them over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum. The Chief Minister later joined the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva, one of the key processions of the festival.

After darshan, he received ceremonial blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, where TTD chairman BR Naidu presented him with theertha prasadam, a laminated portrait of Lord Venkateswara, and a memento. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the TTD’s 2026 calendars, diaries, and table calendars.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, several TTD board members and other officials were present during the ceremony. On Thursday morning, he is scheduled to inaugurate the newly built Pilgrim Amenities Complex-5 (PAC-5) and the AI-integrated Command Control Centre at Tirumala.