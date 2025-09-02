CM to attend various programmes in Vizag today

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the East Coast Maritime Logistics conference to be held in Visakhapatnam. The conference, organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation, focuses on key issues related to maritime logistics.

The Chief Minister will attend the conference at the Novotel Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday scheduled at 2.30 pm. As part of the conference, the Chief Minister will meet with CEOs of 20 companies who would discuss about maritime logistics.

Also, Chandrababu Naidu will speak to six startups in the maritime sector and interact with representatives of startups like Blurgs AI, Docker Vision, Oltio Maritime, Automaxis, Easylane, and Aim Locate.

Later, the Chief Minister will discuss with industrial representatives the issue of making AP a global logistics hub as part of the goals of Swarnandhra 2047. Suggestions and feedback will be taken from them. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the AP Chapter of the Air Cargo Forum of India.