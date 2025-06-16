CM to hold review meeting today

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on arrangements being made for the International Yoga Day event scheduled in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to hold a high-level review meeting here on Monday.

During his trip, the Chief Minister is scheduled to conduct a field inspection at the main venue from Kalimata temple to The Park Hotel junction, including a contingent venue set up at the Andhra University Engineering College ground.

Later, the Chief Minister will review preparedness for the International Yoga Day event.

Naidu will hold a meeting at 4 pm with the party cadre at the Vizag Convention Centre before returning to Vijayawada in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao’s residence to express his condolences to former MLA Palla Simhachalam’s family members.

With big plans in place for the IYD celebrations in the city, the district administration is making elaborate arrangements to involve 5 lakh participants on the occasion along the beach stretch designated for the purpose.

Along with participants, a number of yoga trainers will also attend the event. More than 125 compartments have been facilitated for the event.