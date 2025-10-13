CM to inaugurate state-of-the-art APCRDA headquarters today

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the newly-constructed Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office building near Rayapudi in Amaravati on Monday.

Marking a significant milestone in the State’s capital city development, the new APCRDA headquarters is the first major government complex to be completed in Amaravati.

The building, designed as a symbol of Amaravati’s identity, features a distinctive “A”-shaped elevation on its façade, representing the city’s name.

With the inauguration, all construction, planning, and developmental activities related to the capital region will henceforth be monitored and coordinated directly from this new facility. The APCRDA Office, Commissioner of Amaravati Development Corporation, Director of Municipal Administration, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) will be housed in the new office, and the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr P Narayana will operate from the seventh floor of the complex.

Located strategically near Seed Access Road, E3–N11 Junction, Rayapudi, the new APCRDA headquarters stands on a 4.32-acre site with a total built-up area of 3,07,326 sq. ft.

The G+7 structure includes seven high-speed lifts, parking facilities for 170 four-wheelers and 170 two-wheelers, and 0.96 acres of landscaped open space.

Ahead of the inauguration, Minister P. Narayana and APCRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu visited the building on Sunday to inspect the arrangements. They toured all floors and reviewed final preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The new APCRDA building is expected to become the administrative nerve centre of Amaravati, driving coordinated urban planning, infrastructure execution, and sustainable city development under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.