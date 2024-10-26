CM to launch free gas cylinder scheme on Oct 31

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said that arrangements have been made for distribution of free gas cylinder to women from Deepavali and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the programme on October 31.

Explaining the features of the free gas cylinder scheme, the minister said one should have LPG connection, white ration card and Aadhaar card. He said there are 1.55 crore gas connections and 1.47 crore ration cards in the state. The state government has to spend Rs 2,684.75 crore per annum on the scheme. The government is implementing the scheme as part of Super Six promises in election manifesto despite financial burden, he added.

Manohar said as part of the scheme, free gas cylinders booking will commence from October 29 and immediately after booking, the consumer will get a message and the amount will be reimbursed to their bank account within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas in direct benefit transfer (DBT) system. The minister said as part of three free gas cylinders scheme, people can book cylinders in three schedules with first cylinder before March 31, second cylinder before July 31 and third cylinder November 30. He said a toll-free number 1967 was provided for receiving grievances regarding the scheme. The government paid Rs 894.92 crore in advance to three oil companies to implement the scheme as per schedule. Replying to questions of media persons, the minister said out of 1.55 crore gas connections in the state 9.65 lakh gas connections will come under PM Ujjwal Yojana.

Manohar said the state government has made arrangements to pay the amount to farmers within 48 hours of purchasing paddy. So far, 147 metric tonnes of paddy was purchased and Rs 34 lakh paid to farmers in 24 hours.

He said that the state government is determined to control the prices of essential commodities and a ministers’ committee was formed for this purpose.

He said the government discussed with wholesale dealers to reduce prices of pulses and supplying red gram at Rs 67 per kg through fair price shops. He said the price of palm oil has risen to Rs 130 a litre as the central government increased customs duty from 7 per cent to 27 per cent on it. Steps have been taken to distribute palm oil at Rs 110 per litre through 2,300 outlets, he added.

Commissioner of civil supplies Veerapandiyan, Civil Supplies Corporation MD Manjir Jelani Samoon were also present.