CM to launch statewide house-warming ceremony

Amaravati: "Pellichesi choodu, illu katti choodu" goes a Telugu proverb (meaning, “Try getting married, try building a house"), drawing attention to the umpteen challenges involved. The maxim talks about just one house. What if we are talking about lakhs of houses built by the state as giveaways.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate a statewide house-warming ceremony on Wednesday, marking the completion and virtual handover of three lakh newly constructed houses under various government housing schemes.

The Chief Minister will formally launch the programme from Devagudipalle village in Rayachoti mandal of Annamaiah district, while simultaneously connecting virtually with beneficiaries across the state.

Fulfilling one of the key promises made in the NDA government’s election manifesto, a total of 3,00,192 houses have been completed within 17 months. These include 2,28,034 houses under PM Awas Yojana (Urban), 65,292 under PMAY-Grameen, and 6,866 under the PMAY-Janman scheme.

Officials stated that the free sand policy introduced by the NDA government significantly contributed to the speedy completion of the housing projects.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring housing for all eligible poor families.

It was pointed out that during the previous TDP regime, eight lakh houses had been constructed, while the subsequent government cancelled 4.73 lakh houses and failed to release funds for 2.73 lakh beneficiaries. The current NDA government has cleared the pending dues and completed the construction of the remaining houses. Ministers, MLAs, and local representatives will take part in house-warming ceremonies across their respective constituencies as part of the statewide gruha pravesham.