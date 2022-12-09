CM transformed state into ganja hub: Telugu Yuvatha

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu and state spokesperson P Madhu Babu criticised the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for transforming the state into ganja and drugs hub. Speaking to the media at the Press Club here on Thursday, they said that instead of bringing in investments into the state, the government has been cooperating for Ganja cultivation. Union Finance Minister Nirma Sitaraman had released a report which made it clear that AP is number one in the country in the consumption of ganja.

They alleged that to avoid the youth who will question the CM for job calendar as he could not fulfil his promise of providing jobs, the CM has been trying to addict them for drugs and ganja and spoiling their lives. Saying that ganja has become a financial source for the ruling party leaders, they made it clear that Telugu Yuvatha will launch protests against the extensive use of drugs and ganja in the state. Telugu Yuvatha Tirupati parliament president Krishna Yadav, Venkat Reddy, DJ Prasad and others were present.