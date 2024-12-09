CM urged to set up Tirumala Dairy

Vijayawada: Bode Ramachandra Yadav, president of Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to reveal his stand on the formation of Tirumala Dairy to solve the adulterated ghee problem for-ever.

In a letter forwarded to the Chief Minister, Ramachandra said that he was ready to donate 1,000 cows and 22 acres of land for the dairy if the government was willing to es-tablish Tirumala Dairy. In addition, he would take the re-sponsibility to collect one lakh from all over the country for the dairy, he added. Expressing willingness to sacrifice everything for protect-ing the sanctity of Tirumala, Ramachandra Yadav said that if it is not possible to house one lakh cows at one place, dairies could be established in 20 districts with 5,000 cows at each place. Yadav said that the mango orchard in 22 acres owned by him in Chittoor district would be handed over for Tirumala Gosala. Tirumala could have its own dairy.

He said that if Tirumala was willing to set up dairies across the State, he would take the responsibility of acquiring land for the same in 20 districts. He appealed to the Chief Minister to respond to the proposal.