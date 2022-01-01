CM YS Jagan launches distribution of hiked YSR Kanuka pension amount

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched the distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka enhanced amount in

Prathipadu village on New Year's Day. It is known that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the pension amount from Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Minister said the pensions have been increased as assured that would benefit 62 lakh people. He said the government sanctioned 18.44 lakh additional pensions in the past two years.

"Earlier, the TDP government used to give Rs 1,000 pension amount for the people. After coming to power, the YSRCP government increased the pension to Rs 2,250 and is being distributed to 62 lakh people. While the TDP government distributed pensions to 39 lakh people. So far, the government spent Rs 45,000 cr on pensions," the CM added.