CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates ITC hotel in Guntur

Vijayawada: Chief MinisterYS Jagan Mohan Reddyinaugurated ITC group's Welcom hotel in Guntur on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that partnership with ITC offers wonderful opportunities in various sectors, especially in the areas of agriculture and food processing.

He stated that the government has been transforming education, health and agriculture sectors and rolled out Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to assist the farmers from seed to sale. Also, the government is focussed to create infrastructure at village level by setting up primary processing units and establishing secondary processing units in every parliamentary constituency. He said that it is wonderful to have a five-star hotel by ITC in Guntur.

Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, housing minister Sri Ranganatha Raju, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives attended the event.