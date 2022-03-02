CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers to send officials to help stranded students

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered to send officials from the state to Poland and Hungary border to assist the Telugu students who were stranded in Ukraine. There are about 680 students in Ukraine.

It may be noted that the state government collected master data of students by visiting the houses of parents. The officials so far visited 555 houses against total 586 houses to collect the data of students. As the Indian Embassy in Kharkiv issued urgent advisory to all Indian nationals to leave the city immediately and asked them to proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezylyudovka, the state government has initiated steps to coordinate with the central government for the safe passage of AP students to the borders.

Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan Praveen Prakash is coordinating with the officials of the central government for the safe return of AP students from Ukraine.