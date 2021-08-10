CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders Wakf lands' protection

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take measures to protect the Wakf properties.

During a review on minority welfare held at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study on Wakf lands and asked them build compound walls around the properties and to look into possibilities if they can be constructed under National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme.

He directed officials to appoint home guards as security to those lands and take suggestions from the experts to which extent they can be utilised. He said survey on Wakf lands should be conducted along with YSR Jagananna Comprehensive Land Survey. He directed setting up of Wakf Tribunal in Kurnool.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that around 500 acres of Wakf lands were freed from encroachments after YSRCP formed the government.

He asked the authorities to ensure hanororiums are being paid to Imams, Mauzzans and pastors on time. The Officials informed the Chief Minister that new applications were received from Imams and Mauzzans seeking hanororiums.

He told the officials to take necessary steps to introduce sub-plan for minorities as suggested by them and opined that implementation of sub-plan will increase funds to the minorities. The officials briefed the Chief Minsiter about the progress of construction work on five schools and two hostels coming up at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

The Chief Minister ordered pending of arrears and completion of the project on priority basis and instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on pending issues in minority welfare department.

The Chief Minister called for special attention to develop skills among minority students and added that services of skill development centres being setup across the state could be used for the purpose. He sought the details of Urdu University being set up at Kurnool and directed them to complete it on priority.

The Chief Minister instructed the minority welfare department officials to discuss with finance department about filling up vacancies in the department. He also agreed for the construction of Haj Houses in surroundings of Guntur and Vijayawada.

Directing the authorities to constitute Wakf Committees and Haj Committees soon, he asked them to complete the construction of Christian Bhavan, whose construction was stopped abruptly during the previous government.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, minorities welfare department secretary Gandham Chandrudu, minorities welfare commissioner K Sarada Devi, AP Centre for Systems and Services CEO P Ravi Subash, AP State Minorities Finance Corporation Limited vice-chairman and MD Aleem Basha and other officials were present.