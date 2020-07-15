CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy warns hospitals of cancelling lisence if Covid treatment refused

Tadepalli: Reviewing the Covid19 situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to focus on the quality service, food and sanitary conditions at the quarantine centres throughout the state.



He also said that no hospital should deny treatment to any Covid patient and if they did so, their permission would be cancelled.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP D Gautam Sawang, special chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy participated in the review meeting at the Chief Minister's camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister told the officials to arrange hoarding with the phone numbers of the call centres at all the Covid care centres and quarantine centres for the inmate to bring any grievances to the notice of officials.

He told them to call the Covid hospitals and quarantine centres every day to get feedback from them on the quality of services.

He warned the officials that they would be served notices if they did not maintain quality in services.

The Chief Minister said that there would be permanent centres for conducting tests to detect coronavirus cases and people should know where they are located.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that special buses were arranged in the containment zones to conduct tests. The officials also informed the Chief Minister that a database with 17,000 doctors and 12,000 nurses was prepared and plans were afoot to use their services effectively in future.

Referring to the incidents that occurred during the cremation of the deceased, he said that Rs 15,000 would be sanctioned for conducting cremation of the persons died of Covid.