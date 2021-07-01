CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes success to Andhra Pradesh Olympians

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed best wishes and awarded Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh players P V Sindhu, R Satwik Sairaj and Rajani who will be participating in Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8.



The Chief Minister handed over the GO copy of allotment of two acre land to set up a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam to Sindhu.

Rajini (women's hockey), who hails from Chittoor district, has been attending training sessions in Bangalore and her parents attended the event.

Tourism, culture and youth advancement minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, principal secretary Ram Gopal, SAAP employees Venkata Ramana were present on the occasion.