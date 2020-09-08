CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy working tirelessly for uplift of poor: Minister Venugopalakrishna

Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working hard tirelessly for the welfare and the development of the poorer sections, said BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna. The Chief Minister launched the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday and conducted video conference with officials in different districts.



MP Vanga Geetha, Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha, East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy and MLC P Ravindrababu participated in the videoconference here.

Minister Venugopalakrishna pointed out that the Chief Minister was introducing various welfare schemes to improve the living standards of the poorer sections.

He said that YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes aim at providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said that the Chief Minister was introducing a number of welfare schemes to ensure that poverty does not become a curse to the deprived sections.

She said that YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus was intended to supply nutritious food exclusively in tribal areas and covering the Anganwadi centres, the remaining urban and rural areas lying in plain lands will be covered under YSr Sampoorna Poshana. Collector D Muralidhar Reddy informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the majority of beneficiaries belonging to the YSR Samporrna Poshana and YSR Samporrna Poshana Plus schemes. He told the Chief Minister that there were total 3,28,466 beneficiaries covered under YSR Samporrna Poshana and YSR Samporrna Poshana Plus schemes. He said that under the schemes, supplmentary nutrition will be provided through Anganwadi centres. The number of pregnant women in the district are 33,052, lactating mothers 39,604, children in the age group of 6 to 36 months 93,338 and 3 to 6 years 1,62,472.

He also stated that the scheme would be implemented in 48 mandals in the plain areas in the district. It is estimated that an amount of Rs 16.98 crore will be incurred for implementation of YSR Samporrna Poshana and YSR Samporrna Poshana Plus schemes in the district, he said.