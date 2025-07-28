CMRF cheques worth Rs 72 lakh distributed

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy strongly criticised YSRCP for allegedly spreading ‘poison’ against the coalition government’s welfare initiatives. He distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 72 lakh to 83 beneficiaries from Kondapi assembly constituency, at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for saving lives through CMRF assistance and providing healthcare support to the poor through large-scale cheque distributions. He said that the government is doing good work for people, but YSRCP is spewing venom against it. He highlighted the improvements in welfare hostels, noting that the coalition government has spent Rs 143 crore on hostel repairs within a year of coming to power, with 80 per cent of the work completed.

The minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting hostel maintenance and questioned whether former CM Jagan ever considered student welfare during his five-year tenure. He announced plans to provide quality meals with fine rice and cosmetic kits containing 11 items to welfare hostels and Gurukula students. He stated that special medical officers have been appointed in each district for student healthcare, with over 20 students’ lives saved through specialised treatment during the last academic year.