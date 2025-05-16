CM’s stresses development of circular economic policy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to develop circular economy policy by conducting in-depth study on recycling of agriculture and allied sectors waste.

Stating that zero waste is government policy, he asked the officials to study better circular economy policies being adopted by Rajasthan State.

Conducting a review meeting on Swachh Andhra Pradesh programme and circular economy here on Thursday, the CM said that Swachh Andhra Corporation, Pollution Control Board and Panchayat Raj departments should act in coordination to make villages as Swachh Andhra villages through better segregation of waste. He said Swachh Andhra is possible through making villages clean and green.

The Chief Minister said 52 clusters should be set up in all the districts for disposing of both wet and dry waste.

He said awards should be given for village Panchayats fir better performance in waste disposal. Likewise the system should be streamlined by October 2, next year.

Naidu also enquired about the progress of waste to Energy plants in Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Rajahmundry.

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand participated.