Live
- India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds After Air Base Attack
- Modi govt hits back: MPs to expose Pakistan’s terror exports worldwide
- Dr Laxman to deliver a talk at Commonwealth’s Asia-Pacific workshop in Fiji
- Miss World 2025 Contestants from 22 Asian Nations to Visit Pillalamarri Today
- Close shave for 8 as major fire breaks out in building
- Lokayukta conducts searches in assets case
- BIAL partners with KPMG to develop an innovative Generative AI Platform
- Union Minister Somanna flags off Gadag-Wadi railway project
- Mangaluru’s Praja Soudha DC office set for grand opening by CM
- Minister Nara Lokesh to Launch Major Solar Project in Anantapur
CM’s stresses development of circular economic policy
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to develop circular economy policy by conducting in-depth study on recycling of...
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to develop circular economy policy by conducting in-depth study on recycling of agriculture and allied sectors waste.
Stating that zero waste is government policy, he asked the officials to study better circular economy policies being adopted by Rajasthan State.
Conducting a review meeting on Swachh Andhra Pradesh programme and circular economy here on Thursday, the CM said that Swachh Andhra Corporation, Pollution Control Board and Panchayat Raj departments should act in coordination to make villages as Swachh Andhra villages through better segregation of waste. He said Swachh Andhra is possible through making villages clean and green.
The Chief Minister said 52 clusters should be set up in all the districts for disposing of both wet and dry waste.
He said awards should be given for village Panchayats fir better performance in waste disposal. Likewise the system should be streamlined by October 2, next year.
Naidu also enquired about the progress of waste to Energy plants in Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Rajahmundry.
Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand participated.