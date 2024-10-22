CM’s warning fails to change ground reality

Srikakulam: Despite Chief Minister N Chandrababu’s warning to MLAs against indulging in illegal sand mining, there is no change in ground situation. Sand is available in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in three Assembly constituencies, out of total eight in the district.

More sand reaches are identified in the three Assembly constituencies, which include the constituency of party district president too.

In this constituency, first-time MLA’s efforts to stop illegal sand mining are allegedly being foiled by the party district president. During the earlier government, the party district president prevented illegal sand mining by complaining to officials concerned several times. In another Assembly constituency where the MLA was elected for the second time, illegal sand mining and transport became an issue recently and officials seized sand. Even after that, sand mining is going on rampantly here and all along the day hours sand is being shifted through tractors. Particularly during night hours, sand is being shifted from this constituency to Visakhapatnam through heavy vehicles.

As the Srikakulam sand has much demand in Visakhapatnam for construction works, earlier too the MLA and his aides were actively involved in the illegal sand mining. The district collector also warned the mines and geology department deputy director for not preventing illegal sand mining. identification sand reaches became an issue in another Assembly constituency where the MLA was elected for second time. His followers also participated actively in liquor shop auctions. The MLA mainly focused on the income generated from the sand mining.

Earlier also the MLA was actively involved in illegal sand mining in his constituency which became a an issue at that time. The illegal sand mining issue reached the TDP president and Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu who warned the MLAs seriously and directed them not to be involved in illegal activities which may damage party image among people.

But the MLAs did not change their ways and reportedly continuing

their involvement in illegal sand mining.