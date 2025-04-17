Co-pilot questioned in Jagan helicopter controversy

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): In connection with the recent controversy surrounding former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s helicopter, the Chenne-Kothapalli police conducted an extensive interrogation of the co-pilot on Wednesday. According to sources, the questioning lasted over three hours, during which the police reportedly posed more than 100 questions. The investigation focused on a possible conspiracy, with police examining why the helicopter took off mid-flight despite a two-way booking arrangement. Authorities are exploring whether the flight was interrupted due to technical issues or other deliberate factors.

Police are expected to issue notices to the main pilot, Anil Kumar, by Thursday. Additionally, the third-party ticketing agency, Chippen Aviation Company, is also likely to receive notices. Investigators questioned whether the helicopter was damaged due to the crowd or other factors. They also sought clarification from the co-pilot on why the chopper was turned back abruptly and asked for justification based on aviation rules.

The co-pilot, Shreyas Kumar, reportedly told the police that the flight deviation was in accordance with the MEL (Minimum Equipment List) guidelines.

Authorities also investigated a crack on the passenger-side window to determine if it was caused by external interference. The co-pilot is said to have mentioned that public interference caused operational difficulties.

The helicopter is confirmed to be owned by Godavath Aviation Services.

Officials believe more details may emerge once the main pilot, Anil Kumar, is questioned. The entire interrogation session was video recorded by the police for evidence and further analysis.