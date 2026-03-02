Coalition govt committed to farmers’ welfare: Anam

Nellore: EndowmentsMinister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that coalition government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

The Minister along with Civil Supplies Director Vemireddy Pattabhirami Reddy inaugurated a Paddy Purchasing Centre (PPC) in Sangam mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as part of initiative in uplifting the living standards of farmers, coalition government headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been implementing several welfare schemes in the interest of developing cultivation in the State.

He said that in view of providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers, government has proposed to establish number of PPCs in the district. While appealing to the farmers not to fall in the trap of middlemen by offering paddy to 'middlemen', as paddy might be purchased at cheaper rates.

The Minister said that following directions of Chief Minister, Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments are working in to protect the interest of providing MSP to the farmers of their produce.

District Cooperative Officer Gurrappa, District Manager Arjun Rao, DSO Leela Rani, District Agriculture Officer P. Satyavani, Marketing Commmittee Chairman Janardhan Naidu, BJP leader K Anjaneya Reddy and others were present.