Cold waves intensify in Andhra Pradesh as temperatures drop

The intensity of the cold has intensified across the country, with northern states experiencing bone-chilling temperatures and record lows. Regions including Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, and Delhi are particularly affected, leading to mounting unrest among residents as minimum temperatures plummet.

Flight services have also been significantly disrupted, with numerous delays and cancellations reported due to dense fog affecting visibility. The situation has become increasingly dire as people are compelled to venture out into the frigid night air.

In the Telugu states, the cold snap is equally alarming, with residents enduring exceptionally low temperatures. Recent reports from Andhra Pradesh indicated that the minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday were as follows: 5.8 degrees Celsius in GK Veedhi, 5.9 in Paderu, 9.0 in Munchangiputtu, 4.1 in Araku Valley, 4.5 in G. Madugu, 5.7 in Dumbriguda, 7.2 in Chintapalli, 7.9 in Ananthagiri, 6.0 in Hukumpet, and 7.0 in Pedabayalu.

As temperatures continue to decline day by day, residents in agency areas are feeling the brunt of the severe weather, grappling with record lows that have left many shivering.