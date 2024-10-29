Collective efforts needed to prevent online crimes against women

Visakhapatnam: Mental strength is a powerful tool for women to protect themselves against cybercrimes, said Visakhapatnam MP and GITAM president M Sribharath here on Monday.

Participating as a chief guest at the ‘Women and Technology (WAT)’ conference organised jointly by the institution’s women empowerment cell and Techmantric IT Solutions company at the campus, the MP emphasised the need for collective action to address online crimes against women.

The MP suggested that promoting digital literacy, self-confidence and community building, women can be empowered to stay safe online. Addressing the gathering, Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Sankha Brata Bagchi warned the citizens about the rising threat of cybercrimes, particularly the threats that target youth, lonely women and unemployed persons.

The Police Commissioner stressed on the importance of being cautious when sharing personal information such as passwords or OTPs with unknown individuals or on social media platforms and underlined the need to be aware of the cyber frauds which can be perpetrated through unknown callers.

Stating that using pirated software may lead to a criminal network, GITAM EECE faculty Rajesh said that understanding the user manual of smart devices is very important to avoid online frauds.

Symbiosys Technologies CEO O Naresh Kumar advised that youth must learn to resolve cyber security issues and build a community with strong abilities.

AIDWA secretary Ramadevi, Professors Niveditha, N Chitra Saxena, Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh president M Lakshmi, Women Empowerment Cell chairperson Srividya, Techmantric CEO V Surya, among others, participated in the discussions.