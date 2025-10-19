Collector advises public to reduce air pollution

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu emphasised that every individual bears responsibility for reducing air pollution and urged citizens to focus on this in their daily activities.

As part of the ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ programme, the State government conducts special themed campaigns every third Saturday. This month’s ‘Clean Air’ theme was implemented district-wide, as the officials and staff held a tree-plantation drive at Prakasam Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector advised people to use all available methods to prevent air pollution.

He encouraged using walking or cycling for short distances and public transportation instead of personal vehicles for longer trips, thereby participating in environmental protection efforts.

The participants in the programme pledged to act responsibly in reducing air pollution and protecting the environment through planting trees, alongside minimising vehicular emissions.

Leading by example, Collector Raja Babu walked from his residence to the collectorate instead of using a car, setting a standard for other officials and staff. Officials also prevented petrol and diesel vehicles from entering the Collectorate premises.

DRO B Chinna Obulesu, DEO Kiran Kumar, CPO Sudhakar Reddy, District Excise Officer Ayesha Begum, Ongole Municipal Commissioner Dr Venkateswara Rao, and other officials participated in the programme.