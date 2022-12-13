Collector AS Dinesh Kumar assures farmers of govt help

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar assured that they would come to the rescue of farmers, who were affected and lost their crops due to Cyclone Mandous. The Collector visited various villages in Naguluppalapadu mandal and inspected crops submerged in rainwater due to cyclone.

He interacted with farmers at Chekurupadu, Uppugunduru and Vinodarayuni Palem and enquired about their loss. He asked the officials about the effect of Mandous cyclone on tobacco, groundnut, red gram and other crops, enquired about the e-Crop status and ordered them to submit the crop loss details to him within a week.

He told the farmers that efforts are being made to provide financial help and input subsidy from the government. Later, Collector Dinesh Kumar inspected Naguluppalapadu tahsildar office and inspected the approved and rejected voters' applications for general and MLC elections. Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, agriculture AD Ramesh Babu, tahsildar Jayalakshmi, horticulture officer Pratyusha and others accompanied the Collector.