Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
The tour is being organised by horticulture department as part of the Aroma Mission of the Central govt
Ongole: Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar flagged off the study tour of farmers organised by the horticulture department, as part of the Aroma Mission of Central Government at the district collectorate in Ongole on Thursday.
The horticulture department officials welcomed 25 farmers interested in cultivating aromatic plants to show them the crops already being cultivated at Giddalur, Bestavari Pet, Cumbum and Markapuram areas, and create awareness.
The collector said that the cultivation of aromatic crops has good prospects in the district. He said that they have set a target to increase the area of cultivation of aromatic crops in the district to 300 acres this year. He suggested farmers to come forward to take up the cultivation of crops like vetiver, lemongrass, palmarosa and others in the
district.
The district horticulture officer Gopichand said that some farmers at Giddalur, Cumbum, Bestavari Pet, Markapuram and surrounding areas are cultivating lemon grass, palmarosa, and other crops. He said that they are inviting farmers from Ongole, Darsi region to show crops and explain the cultivation methods to create awareness.