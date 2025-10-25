Collector ask babus to strengthen road safety measures

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Friday instructed officials to take strong and coordinated measures to enhance road safety across the district.

Chairing a district road safety committee meeting at the Collectorate Mini Conference Hall on Friday, along with SP P Jagadish, the Collector reviewed the ongoing safety initiatives and directed departments to act swiftly on key road safety concerns.

The Collector emphasized the need to identify proper vehicle parking zones within the city to ease traffic congestion. He directed the Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police to jointly inspect and mark designated parking areas, including private lands if necessary.

He also urged the authorities to expedite the completion of pending road works on the Gooty–Guntakal road, Raptadu railway bridge, and other ongoing projects to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The APSRTC was asked to coordinate with the Municipal Commissioner and ensure that buses halt only at designated points.

Collector Anand instructed the NIC to ensure that all accident-related data from CHCs, area hospitals, and private hospitals be promptly entered into the iRAD (Integrated Road Accident Database) app.

He stressed that 100% data entry should be maintained without delays and regular training sessions be conducted for the staff concerned.

SP P Jagadish highlighted the importance of strict enforcement and awareness campaigns to prevent road accidents.

Senior officials from R&B, Health, Police, Municipal Administration, and NTR Health Services participated in the meeting.