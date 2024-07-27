Collector assures severe action against culprits

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi said that severe action will be taken against the accused in the molestation of a child in Kukkunur mandal.



She visited the child who is undergoing treatment at Jangareddygudem Government Hospital on Friday. The details of the incident were sought from the family members of the victim.

Speaking to the mediapersons who met her at the government hospital on the occasion, Collector Vetri Selvi said that an inquiry is being conducted under the POCSO Act into the incident and the child is undergoing medical tests.

If the crime is proved after the medical examination and investigation, action will be taken to ensure that the person who committed the crime is severely punished. Help will be provided to the victim’s family under the POCSO Act. She said that medical tests and police investigation are currently underway and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.