Collector bats for Kurnool onions

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani dined with farmers and traders with dishes specially prepared with onions to increase the market for Kurnool onions on Thursday. She made a surprise visit to the Tadepalligudem Onion Wholesale Market. She inspected the onion purchases and spoke to the traders and farmers. She enquired about onion loads arriving on Thursday, quantity and price and other details. When she learned that the farmer who came from Kadapa had sold the onions at Rs 6 per kg, she told the trader to pay a price of Rs 9 per kg. The trader agreed and paid the price at Rs 9 per kg.

The farmer expressed his happiness on this occasion and thanked the collector. On the instructions of the collector, all types of curries were made with onions and the collector participated in the meals arranged for the farmers and traders at the Onion Market Yard and tasted the onion dishes herself along with the farmers. She said that the Kurnool onion dishes were delicious and that Kurnool onion tastes better than Solapur onion. On this occasion, the collector said that Kurnool onions are also used in her kitchen. She appealed to the people to use Kurnool onions for daily consumption, at celebrations, in educational institutions and hostels. She also said that steps have been taken to sell Kurnool onions in mega marts like Reliance and DMart. She said that the state government has taken strong steps to support onion farmers and is conducting reviews on onion sales from time to time.

Regional Joint Director of Marketing Department K Srinivasa Rao, District Market Yard AD M Sunil Kumar, Tahsildar K Sunil Kumar, Municipal Commissioner M Yesubabu, farmers, wholesale traders, and others participated.