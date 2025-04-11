Live
Collector calls for eradication of bonded labour system
Measures should be taken for rehabilitation and improving living standards, she says
Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya emphasised that all officials must work toward eliminating the bonded labour system in the district while ensuring rehabilitation and improved living standards for those rescued from such exploitation.
A district-level workshop was organised to create awareness about the Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 1976, at the PGRS Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, Collector Ansariya highlighted that officials across departments must coordinate their efforts to eradicate bonded labour and take responsibility for rehabilitating rescued workers to improve their living conditions.
She mentioned that several individuals working under the bonded labour system in different parts of the district had recently been identified and rescued.
She specifically discussed a case where seven families from Alluru and Eethamukkala villages in Kottapattanam mandal were rescued from forced labour near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.
She said that the families, including pregnant women and nursing mothers, were being exploited by an employer who took advantage of their vulnerability, poverty and need. She said that the district administration promptly responded by rescuing them, issuing relief certificates, and providing government compensation. She commended Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna and Kottapattanam tahsildar for their efforts in this rescue operation.
Ansariya stressed that beyond rescue operations, it’s crucial to ensure that freed labourers don’t fall back into the exploitative system.
This requires providing them with rehabilitation, sustainable livelihoods, stable housing and educational opportunities for their children so they can live with dignity in society, she added.
During the programme, International Justice Mission representative Priyanka gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation about the Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 1976. The Collector also unveiled a wall sticker developed by the Labour Department to raise awareness about registering platform and gig workers on the e-Shram portal.
Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu, various department officials and tahsildars participated in the programme.