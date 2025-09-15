Collector cautions people on floods

Rajamahendravaram: Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding of the Erra Kaluva canal have caused significant disruption in the East Godavari district, particularly in the Tallapalem-Kamsalapalem areas. Roads have been inundated, and traffic has been diverted as a precautionary measure. District Collector Kirthi Chekuri has urged the public to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Minister Kandula Durgesh is personally monitoring the situation every hour and has issued directives for the establishment of relief centres to assist affected residents.

To manage the situation and provide timely assistance, 24x7 control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate, Kovvur RDO office, and various mandal offices. The following helpline numbers are operational: Kovvur RDO Office (79953 67797), Nidadavole Mandal Center (96762 53740), Gopalapuram (70130 27755), Devarapalli (97058 18045), Nallajerla (94910 41451), Undrajavaram (94910 41474), and the District Control Room at Bommuru Collectorate (89779 35611).

The administration has issued an advisory to the public, urging them to avoid non-essential travel, use life jackets if necessary, and dial 112 in case of emergencies. RDO Rani Susmitha is personally supervising the situation on the ground to ensure a swift and coordinated response. Medical camps have also been established to provide immediate health services to the affected population.

Traffic has been halted on the Nidadavolu-Tadepalligudem-Tallapalem road due to flooding. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes until the water recedes and the road is declared safe for travel. Authorities are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the floods and ensure the safety of all residents.