Collector instructs filling of hazardous quarry pits

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi has directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation, Mines, R&B, and other departments to take immediate action to fill the quarry pits dug for gravel in Ramadasupeta and Subbarao Nagar areas of Rajamahendravaram. During a review meeting with the officials of the respective departments, the collector stated that it has come to her notice that the companies that obtained quarry leases failed to comply with the rule of filling the pits with soil after extracting gravel (metal).

She expressed concern that the quarry pits pose a serious threat to the residents of nearby areas, making the roads hazardous. As part of accident prevention measures, she instructed the officials to construct a road for a stretch of two and a half kilometres, erect fencing, provide lighting, set up signboards, and install CCTV cameras. Until these measures are completed, she directed that warning boards be installed and awareness be created among the public.

She also suggested forming a special committee to examine the technical aspects of road construction works. The collector stressed the importance of following government guidelines in operating quarries and warned of strict action against those violating these norms.

She instructed the officials to share the details of lessees who have been blacklisted with all departments.