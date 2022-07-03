Collector Krithika Shukla inspects Anganwadi centre, interacts with children

Kakinada: District Collector Krithika Shukla inspected the Anganwadi centre at Vakalapudi, Kakinada on Saturday and interacted with students as well as teachers.

The Collector elicited details from the children regarding the quality of food and timing of the arrival of teachers as well as children. She examined various items of the food including eggs and even checked the egg size and also other nutritious food items.

She sought information from the officials about the number of students coming to the classes and related matters. She also made a thorough examination of the attendance registers and centre premises.

Krithika Shukla also inquired with the children about their lessons and particularly the alphabets of English. She made the kids recite the rhymes that were being taught to them. She also utilised the opportunity to teach a few lessons to the enthusiastic children. She also presented the children with beautiful roses.

The Collector chose to spend more time with the kids instead of conducting a routine inspection. She interacted with the children and tested their ability to spell the words. The Collector herself trained the children in spelling out a few words.

Children were overjoyed when the Collector visited their premises. She instructed the Anganwadi staff to supervise and monitor the menu served to the children to protect their health.

She also served items of food to lactating women. She enquired about the quality of food served to them. The Collector also sat along with children, pregnant and lactating women and took lunch along with them. She instructed the officials that they should follow the guidelines of the government by providing a quality menu.