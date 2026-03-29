Collector launches zero waste institutions drive

Tirupati: As part of the state wide “Swachh Andhra–Swarnandhra” campaign, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar “Zero Waste in Institutions” drive here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateswar said that special waste management activities will now be taken up in educational institutions, hostels, hospitals and welfare homes across the district under this theme. During his visit to the BC Welfare Girls Hostel at Bairagipet, he reviewed the hostel’s solid waste management system. He appreciated the institution for practising “source segregation” by keeping wet waste and dry waste separately at the point of veneration . The hostel is separating kitchen wet waste and other dry waste into different bins, which is the first step towards effective zero waste management.

Collector further said the wet waste generated in the hostel kitchen is being scientifically composted to produce organic manure. This compost is then used in the hostel campus to grow leafy vegetables, carrots and beetroots. By using compost from hostel waste, the institution is able to reduce its vegetable purchase expenditure and also provide fresh, chemical free produce to the students.

He further explained that the liquid generated during the composting process is being used in a hydroponics style system to nurture plants. Dry waste such as plastic, paper and other recyclables is collected every Thursday through the “Swachh Rath” vehicle and sent to authorized recycling centres. This practice, he said, turns waste into a resource and fully supports the “waste to wealth” concept promoted under the Swachh Andhra programme.

He urged the heads of the institutions to implement source segregation, composting of organic waste and systematic recycling of dry waste within the next one or two months. He said such measures will help the district move towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment.

Collector instructed district authorities to prepare action plans and timelines for rolling out the “Zero Waste in Institutions” model in all major institutions across the district.