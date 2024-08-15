Collector P Prasanthi, SP D Narasimha Kishore inspect Independence Day arrangements

Rajamahendravaram : District collector P Prasanthi and District SP D Narasimha Kishore inspected the arrangements for the 78th Independence Day celebrations on the Arts College premises on Wednesday.

Collector Prasanthi said that the Arts College ground was decorated for the grand celebration of Independence Day.

Collector along with Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore supervised the parade rehearsals and inspected the seating arrangements and other facilities for guests attending the ceremony. They also reviewed the galleries set up for students and the barricading measures in place to ensure that no one is inconvenienced during the celebrations, which will take place from 9 am to 12 noon.

State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh will attend as the chief guest and hoist the National Flag.

As part of the welfare and development programmes implemented by various government departments, there will be performances of tableaux under the auspices of the respective departments.

Nine stalls are being set up, and a special medical camp will be organised during a meeting.

Various departments, including MEPMA, DRDA, ICDS, Fisheries, Handlooms and Textiles, Civil Supplies, Tourism, Cooperative Sector, Banking, Industries, Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education, District Water Management Agency, Rural Water Supply, Medical and Health, Animal Husbandry, and Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) will participate in the tableaux performances.