Collector provides financial help to orphaned student

Nandyal: Ina compassionate move to support a young orphaned student, District Collector G Rajakumari provided financial assistance to continue her higher education.

The student, who lost her parents in a tragic mud house collapse, received a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh from the Collector to pursue her Intermediate studies.

The event took place at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Monday, following the grievance redressal session where citizens’ applications were received.

The District Collector noted that around 25,000 people reside in mud houses across the district. She explained that due to unseasonal heavy rains, several mud houses were at risk of collapsing despite advance warnings issued by the Revenue Department a week prior. Unfortunately, a family in Chinnagongali village of Chaglamarri mandal suffered a severe loss when their mud house collapsed. The tragedy claimed the lives of the parents and two of their three daughters.

The survivor, Talapureddy Gurulakshmi Prasanna, was studying in Class 10 at the Proddutur Residential School and miraculously escaped the accident. She has since completed her secondary education, and in addition to the State government’s Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family, Rs 2 lakh was provided to her grandmother for immediate support.

Recognising the need to secure her future, the District Collector personally handed over Rs 1 lakh to Gurulakshmi to pursue intermediate education. Joint Collector Kollabattula Karthik and other district officials were present during the ceremony, underlining the administration’s commitment to supporting disaster-affected families and ensuring the education of young survivors.