Collector reviews arrangements for Brahmotsavams

Kadiri: District Collector A Shyam Prasad, on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and directed officials to ensure the festivities are conducted in a grand manner without causing inconvenience to devotees.

At a coordination committee meeting held in the temple premises, the Collector, accompanied by Joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj, SP Satish Kumar, and Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, assessed the preparedness of various departments.

Emphasising the summer season, he instructed officials to provide adequate drinking water facilities and make special arrangements to prevent congestion in queue lines.

The SP informed that elaborate security measures would be in place, particularly in view of the large turnout expected for the Rathotsavam.

A comprehensive traffic diversion plan has been prepared to regulate vehicular movement and ensure smooth conduct of the event. The Joint Collector directed officials to maintain round-the-clock sanitation in and around the temple premises. Medical camps and ambulances will be kept on standby to address any emergencies during the festivities.

The Collector called upon the Revenue, Police, Municipal, Electricity, and Endowments departments to work in close coordination to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of the Brahmotsavams.

Tahsildar Reddy Shekhar, the temple executive officer, and district-level officials from various departments were present at the meeting.