Collector signs pledge for eye donation

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar called on the people to come forward for eye donation to give sight to scores of people, who lost vision. On Thursday, he released posters brought out on the occasion of National Eye Donation Fortnight, a nation-wide campaign to encourage people for eye donation.

The Collector said by donating eye, a person can give sight to two persons by cornea transplantation.

He on his part signed a paper pledging for eye donation and also his father’s eyes. He wanted renewed efforts to promote eye donation in a big way. And observed that people should make eye donation as a family tradition which would help a person give sight to others after his death. Joint Collector Subham Bansal, DMHO Dr Balakrishna Naik, Ruia Superintendent Dr Radha, Ramesh were present.