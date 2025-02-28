Collector sternly warns officials against neglecting public issues

Yerragondapalm : Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya issued a stern warning to officials against wasting time with excuses instead of focusing on resolving public issues.

During a visit to Yerragondapalem constituency on Thursday, accompanied by Sub-Collector Sahadit Venkat Trivinad, the collector emphasised that mandal-level officials should conduct field visits rather than relying solely on reports from secretariat employees.

She held a review meeting with mandal-level officials from various departments at the MPDO office in Yerragondapalem. Given the approaching summer, she instructed officials to prioritise drinking water issues, directing them to arrange water supply through deep borewells and tankers based on ground conditions.

She directed officials to engage with local residents regarding drinking water issues, reminding them that the government also collects feedback from citizens through IVRS.

She instructed officials to complete and operationalise all waste-to-wealth centres within ten days and emphasised the importance of conducting the P-4 survey meticulously. She ordered officials to explain the significance of farm ponds and soak pits to farmers and ensure their construction while strictly following government regulations.

During her whirlwind tour of villages in Pullalacheruvu, Yerragondapalem, Dornala, and Peddaraveedu mandals, the collector examined resurvey and mutation processes online and interacted with the locals. At Pidikitivaripalle, she inspected a farm pond under construction through the employment guarantee scheme.

In Chapalamadugu village, she reviewed the P-4 survey and a Mini Gokulam shed built with employment guarantee funds, discussing sanitation management and drinking water supply with residents.

In Chinna Dornala, she inspected the water distribution through the tankers and ordered the officials to coordinate with NHAI to complete pipelining works. At Pragallapadu habitation, she inspected a farm pond and interacted with the MGNREGS scheme workers. The Collector expressed anger over the non-utilisation of a waste-to-wealth centre in Chennampalli habitation and ordered it to be made fully operational within a week. In Ramachandrapuram village, she inspected soak pit construction, explaining their benefits for cleanliness and groundwater recharge.

The ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, DWMA PD Joseph Kumar, DPO Venkata Naidu, RWS SE Bala Sankara Rao, Survey Department Assistant Director Gaus Basha, and other officials accompanied the collector during the review meeting and field visits.