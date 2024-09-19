Collector stresses on basic facilities for students

Chimakurthy : The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya stressed the importance of providing essential basic facilities for students during her visit to the Government Girls’ Social Welfare Hostel in Chimakurthy on Wednesday. Collector interacted with the students and enquired about the amenities and facilities provided to them. At present, there are 213 students in the hostel, and the number of students seeking admission to the hostel has been increasing due to its proximity to the Government Girls’ High School.

Collector Ansariya inspected the damaged Karumachi Major Canal. The farmers requested her for the full restoration of the canal, to ensure water availability for both drinking and irrigation purposes.

The irrigation officials informed collector that a proposal of Rs 2.62 crore had been sent to the government for the canal’s restoration, which would allow a flow of 136 cusecs of water to irrigate 16,000 acres.

Later, collector also visited the Community Health Centre in Chimakurthy, examined records and inspected all wards. She interacted with patients to understand the quality of medical services and the behaviour of the doctors.

The DSWO Lakshmanaik, ASWO Danaiah, hostel warden Aruna, irrigation SE Murali Mohan, Mines DD Jagannatha Rao, and others accompanied collector.