Collector suggests more Prasadam counters

Guntur: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu instructed the officials to increase the number of Prasadam counters at Kotappakonda on the occasion of Kotappakonda Tiranalu to be held soon.

He addressed a review meeting held at the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for Tirunalu and gave suggestions to the officials. He asked the officials to set up sign boards for the convenience of the devotees who visit the temple, set up cell phone towers on the hillock of the temple and take steps to provide uninterrupted power supply to Kotappakonda on the occasion of Tirunalu.

Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, joint collector Suraj Dhananjay, district revenue officer Murali, Kotappakonda executive officer Srinivas were present.